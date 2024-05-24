Liv Morgan Looks Back At Her NXT Debut, Being Overwhelmed By the Pressure

Liv Morgan recently looked back at her WWE debut in NXT and how much pressure she felt at the time. Morgan made her debut in the company back in 2014, and she spoke about the experience in her appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vliet. You can see highlights below, courtesy of Wrestling Inc:

On making her WWE NXT debut: “It was overwhelming. I thought because I was a fan, I’d be great right away and because I loved it so much but it was so hard for me. I was very bad for a very, very, very long time and also I feel like I put a lot of pressure on myself cause like I’m going to save my family you know, like I’m going to make it to WWE and I’m going to change their lives and so I have all this pressure on me.”

On finding her groove in the company: “It’s taking me so long to catch on but eventually, I finally improved and then steady improvement and then it was a journey. It was hard; it was much harder than I thought.”