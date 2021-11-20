Liv Morgan On Being Back On The Road, Challenging Becky Lynch, More

In an interview with Complex, Liv Morgan spoke about her experience with WWE going back on the road and reconnecting with the fans. Morgan recently became #1 contender to the RAW Women’s title and is set to challenge Becky Lynch. Here are highlights:

On being on the road and reconnecting with fans: “Oh, it’s been amazing being back on the road. It’s just such a more personal experience. I love interacting with the fans. I love seeing them. I love hearing them. My fans have been so gracious to me and I’m so grateful for them. They’re so ride-or-die and I love that. They’re incredible and it makes me so happy to be able to perform in front of them. I think I could speak for everyone on our entire roster: We’re grateful to be fully back in action.”

On her love of Chucky and her Child’s Play inspired gear: “Well, I’ve always loved Chucky. I’ve done a lot of different interviews and podcasts pertaining to horror movies and some just Chucky specifically. I’ve always loved the movie. I’ve always been a fan. I’ve been so excited for the new Chucky series on USA Network. I love it. I don’t know if you watched it? Yes. The tone, the themes. They’re so good and it gives you that old school, typical Chucky vibe that you love. It kind of gives you a little bit of everything with the current-day theme. It’s really cool. You should try to catch up whenever you can. But yeah, I’ve always loved Chucky and because of the series, I thought it’d be cool to do Chucky-themed gear, which led into my Halloween costume. It’s been a theme of events.”

On challenging Becky Lynch: “I mean, regardless whether it was Becky or someone else, I’ve always had my sight set on the Raw Women’s Championship. It just so happened that our champion is Becky. I kind of had this almost full-circle moment, to fulfill this moment we had before she left on her pregnancy leave, where she told me that when she came back, I’d be champion and I wasn’t. Now she’s back and she’s a champion and I’m the No. 1 contender.”

On if she wants to get into acting: “Oh yeah, it’s something I thought about more recently than ever. I’m definitely interested. I feel whenever the timing’s right, the perfect opportunity will appear. Right now, I’m so focused on my work in WWE and winning that RAW Women’s Championship, but I definitely have goals for the future. I’d love to be in Season 2 of Chucky. I’d love to be killed off in a little cameo.”