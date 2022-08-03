Liv Morgan on How John Cena Influenced Her Career

– During a recent Complex video, Liv Morgan goes sneaker shopping and her love for sneakers. She also spoke about how WWE Superstar John Cena has influenced her career. She stated the following:

“I loved John Cena, I thought he was the s***. I had such a crush on him. He would pump his little sneakers, and I’d pump my sneakers, and I didn’t even have pumps. I would just press my little tongue [on her shoe]. Yeah, I thought he was amazing. And so, he, I think, has been, whether I know it or not, a subconscious influence on my career, you know, because he wore sneakers for the majority of his career, so I think maybe it’s something that kind of embedded in my mind, and maybe a reason why I like to wear sneakers.”