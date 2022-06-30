Liv Morgan on How Much Winning Money in the Bank Would Mean to Her

– Speaking to The New York Post, WWE Superstar Liv Morgan discussed competing in the Money in he Bank match at this weekend’s event, along with teaming with AJ Styles and Finn Balor against The Judgment Day at WWE Hell in a Cell. Below are some highlights:

Liv Morgan on working with AJ Styles and Finn Balor: “They were amazing honestly. They are such total and complete pros. Being in the ring and seeing how they operate, there are a lot of things I can pick up on from A.J. and from Finn. They made me feel so included and they made me feel so important. They wanted me to stand in the middle, they wanted me to have a spotlight. So I’m really grateful that they were so gracious to me as far as TV time and wanted me to be seen and heard and valued.”

On if they shared any advice with her: “Their level of comfort. They’re just always ready to go. They’re calm before they wrestle, while I’m like pacing the hall back and forth and I’m like, “guys, guys.” I’m so excited. They think it’s cute, they think it’s funny. Their composure — they compose themselves in a completely different manner than I do. They’ve wrestled way longer than I have. They have a bag of skills that I don’t even know about.”

On what the validation of winning Money in the Bank would mean to her: “I feel like I have no other choice than to grab that briefcase. I’m my mind, I’m already Miss Money in the Bank. That briefcase is mine. They’re literally going to have to kill me to stop me from climbing up that ladder and grabbing that briefcase. It’s mine. I don’t like that I’m saying this, but winning that is the exact validation that I need to enter the next phase of Liv Morgan and my career and the growth. I kind of need this Money in the Bank more than anyone else in this match.”

WWE Money in the Bank 2022 is scheduled for Saturday, July 2. The event will be held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. It will be broadcast live on Peacock and WWE Network.