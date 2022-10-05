Liv Morgan On the Pressure Of Being a Champion in WWE, Wants to Help Elevate the Division

Liv Morgan is heading into Extreme Rules as Smackdown Women’s Champion, and she recently talked about what that means to her and her match with Ronda Rousey. Morgan spoke with Cageside Seats for a new interview and you can check out some highlights below:

On the pressure of being champion: “You are the champion. You are representing the company. You are representing this title. Everything that you do matters. There’s a true, for me at least, there’s a true responsibility to the locker room, to the other women. Obviously, you’re representing this massive worldwide global company, especially during this insane time of transition that the WWE went through. It was a lot. But I am very proud and honored that I’m the champion during this time. I don’t know, it just, it means more to me. It’s so real to me. It means more to me than having a title or being considered champion. There’s so many layers that go into it. It’s truly an honor.”

On wanting to help elevate the women’s division as champion: “As I settled in as champ, it just became very clear and like natural to me, what those responsibilities are and what kind of champion I wanna be. I don’t wanna be the champion that is feeling entitled and is feeling like I’ve gotta look better than everyone all the time. It’s like, no, I wanna be the champion that literally and genuinely lifts up the division. That lifts up the locker room. That lifts up every single person that I work with.”

On her match with Rousey at Extreme Rules: “There’s nothing that I won’t do. And I mean that so very genuinely. There’s absolutely nothing that I wouldn’t do. And there’s especially nothing that I wouldn’t do to keep this championship. Ronda’s gonna have to kill me. Like, I’ve said it before, but I just mean that so quite literally. You’re gonna have to get creative if you think anything’s gonna keep me down from keeping my championship.”

Liv Morgan on the match being an Extreme Rules bout: “There’s a passion about it. You have to love something with your whole entire heart and soul. And I don’t know how else to show my love for wrestling then to like show you guys that I will do anything for this. I will put my body through anything just so you could understand how much this means to me and how much I love this. I don’t know how else to really explain it more than that. It’s like, for you to understand what this means to me, I will roll through thumb tacks, on fire.”