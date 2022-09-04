Liv Morgan on Proving She’s a Dominant Champion at WWE Clash at the Castle

– Following her title defense at yesterday’s WWE Clash at the Castle, WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan spoke to Ariel Helwani with BT Sport on her title match with Shayna Baszler. Below are some highlights:

On how she feels after the match: “I couldn’t feel happier. My body feels terrible. I hate Shayna Baszler, but I respect her so much for some reason after tonight. She showed me how bad she wanted this, but she didn’t want it more than me.”

Liv Morgan on silencing the doubters and proving she’s a dominant champion: “Yeah, I feel like if anyone had any doubts before, then they definitely don’t have them now.”

On becoming more comfortable as champion: “It’s definitely settled. It’s definitely sinking in. It doesn’t feel like, ‘Pinch me, pinch me, pinch me,’ anymore. This [the title] is mine.”

On the emotions after the match: “This was probably the hardest match of my whole, entire life. Shayna hits so damn hard. She brought her A-game. So I feel happy and emotional just to keep this, and also just to have the opportunity to. The crowd, the electric, it felt so momentous that it just touched me.”

Morgan defended her SmackDown Women’s Championship against Shayna Baszler at yesterday’s show, beating her via pinfall. The event was broadcast live on Peacock and WWE Network. You can check out 411’s live results and report RIGHT HERE.

If using any of the above quotes, please credit BT Sport, with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.