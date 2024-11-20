Liv Morgan Open to NXT Return, Excited To Face Women’s Roster

In an interview with The Ringer (via Fightful), WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan said that she was open to appearing on NXT if she was ever called to do so. Morgan was part of NXT herself from 2014 to 2017.

She said: “I’m excited for it all, really. I’m kind of not waiting per say but I’m like, if they ever wanted to call me, I’d make myself available. But no, honestly, I think top to bottom their division is so incredible and I’m just like, wow, how lucky are we that we are like secure for the next generation of women’s wrestling. It’s cool because you always want to leave things better than you found it and I look at them and I’m like, ‘Wow, I can’t wait to watch them.’ Giulia, Stephanie, Roxanne, Cora, Jaida Parker, Thea Hail, Lola Vice, Lash, Jakara, all of them, I think they’re all really really talented. Tatum Paxley, I’m excited to mix it up with all of them and I’m sure I will.“