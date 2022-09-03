Liv Morgan Earns Decisive Win Over Shayna Baszler at WWE Clash at the Castle (Pics, Video)

– WWE SmackDown Women’s Liv Morgan survived a game competitor in Shayna Baszler at WWE Clash at the Castle. Morgan earned a decisive win this time around, despite Baszler’s many vicious submission attempts. Morgan won the match after hitting Baszler with a Codebreaker followed by Oblivion to score a clean pinfall.

However, now that Morgan’s rival Ronda Rousey has had her suspension lifted, Morgan might be a target of the former SmackDown Women’s Champion once again due to how things ended between them in July at SummerSlam.

Before the matchup, Liv Morgan was also seen hanging out with newly crowned UFC Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards, who is in attendance for today’s show and was sitting ringside (see below).

You can view some clips, images, and highlights from the match below. You can also check out our ongoing live WWE Clash at the Castle coverage here.