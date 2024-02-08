Liv Morgan Is Planning a ‘Revenge Tour’ Against Rhea Ripley

– During a recent edition of WWE’s The Bump, Liv Morgan discussed planning a Liv Morgan Revenge Tour against Rhea Ripley for taking everything from her. Ripley previously attacked Morgan on Raw last July before her lengthy injury layoff. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Liv Morgan on Rhea Ripley: “It’s all I thought about. She quite literally took everything from me. And so, it is safe to say that it’s all I thought about. There was hurdles there, because there was a lot of, like, emotional challenges for me to get over. I learned that it’s not best to strike when you’re emotionally charged. So I’ve had a lot of time to sit, I’ve had a lot of time to think. I’ve had a lot of time to settle. And now I’m ready to take action.”

On a different motivation: “I’m still laughing, I’m still very much…as Livvy as ever. But there’s a different and a different motivation. Something else that I need to accomplish and take care of that feels bigger than any of my other goals that I’ve had in my career thus far. This is redemption.”

On the revenge tour: “It’s the Liv Morgan Revenge Tour ladies and gentlemen. This is about revenge, this is about redemption. This is about taking whatever the hell I want.”

Liv Morgan recently returned to the ring last month at the Royal Rumble, competing in the women’s Rumble match.