– Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio sat down with Jackie Redmond ahead of WWE Bad Blood. Morgan spoke about her relationship with Rhea Ripley and how her revenge tour will be over once she beats Ripley at Bad Blood. Below are some highlights:

Morgan on her relationship with Rhea Ripley: “Rhea Ripley and I, we used to be tag team partners. We’re actually great tag team partners. And I feel like I can’t really verbalize the love and care that I felt for her properly. On April 18th, 2022, we had a match for the women’s tag team championships. We lost, and immediately after, Rhea completely blindsides me and ambushes me and attacks me. I’m obviously hurt and confused, but it is what it is, and I need to move on, right? I find huge success with my next tag team partner, Raquel Rodriguez. We are two time women’s tag team champions, and I think Rhea was a little bit jealous about that. She liked to say that she turned on me because I was holding her back, that I was the weak link, which leads to a match with her.”

On Rhea Ripley causing her injury: “As I am making my entrance, she blindsides me again and completely decimates my shoulder. I’m talking my rotator cuff, my labrum, my bicep. Every single thing in my shoulder was completely destroyed. That’s my first injury here in WWE, my first surgery. I’m on the shelf for eight months as I watched Rhea Ripley ascend to superstardom without a care in the world about me and my well being and how I felt and what she had just done to me. So instead of feeling sorry for myself, I devised a little plan called the Liv Morgan Revenge Tour, which sole purpose relied on taking every single thing away from Rhea, just like she did to me.”

On Ripley never losing the title: You know what? You know what’s funny about that? And I’m actually really tired of this comment, because I beat her at SummerSlam. She’s lost this. This is not her title. She has no claim to this anymore.”

On Ripley never owning up to her actions: “I justify it by this being entirely her fault. And you know what? I will own up to every single thing that I’ve done. I am a home wrecking, man stealing, heartbreaking, title taking, greatest women’s champion of all time. I will own up to that. But do you know what’s actually sickening? Rhea has never been able to own up to a thing. Not anything she’s done to me, not anything she’s done to daddy Dom. That is the real injustice here.”

On the stipulation for Bad Blood: “Rhea set this matchup. This is her stipulation. She likes to claim that the only reason I’ve been able to beat her twice is because of daddy Dom. And like we said, he’s gonna be locked up in that shark cage. So when I beat her again for this third and final time, there’s no more excuses that she can say. So when I beat Rhea Ripley at Bad Blood, it’s safe to say that the Liv Morgan revenge tour finally be over.

Liv Morgan defends her title against Rhea Ripley later tonight at WWE Bad Blood. Dominik Mysterio will be suspended above the ring in a shark cage for the match. The premium live event is being held later today at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.