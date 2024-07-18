– Speaking to Big Show with Rusic & Rose, WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan was asked if she might be wrestling for the custody of Dominik Mysterio in the near future. Morgan answered that she plans on winning over Mysterio “the ol’ fashioned way.”

Liv Morgan said on Dominik Mysterio (via Fightful), “I want to win Dominik the ol’ fashioned way. I don’t want to win him in a match. I want him to see what I bring to the table because I see so clearly what he brings to the table.”

Currently, Liv Morgan is slated to defend her title against the former champion, Rhea Ripley, next month at WWE SummerSlam 2024. The event is scheduled for Saturday, August 3 at the Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.