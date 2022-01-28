Liv Morgan On the Possibility of Ronda Rousey Returning At Royal Rumble

There’s been a lot of speculation that Ronda Rousey may be returning at the Royal Rumble tomorrow, and Liv Morgan recently discussed that possibility. The Raw star spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview and was asked about reports that Rousey could be returning at the Rumble, and you can see some highlights below:

On Rousey’s potential return: “It definitely makes things a lot harder, you know? She’s a great competitor, she’s great at everything she does, she’s a natural athlete and she’s a beast. But, I don’t know, ‘Ronda, I love you, buddy. But I am going to have no choice but to throw your little booty over that top rope. Not that it is little, you have a great butt. But I am throwing you over the top rope,’ that is what I am saying. It’ll be hard, it’ll be interesting, but I am winning.”

On a potential match with Rousey at some point: “Yeah, I mean yeah. I mean, the Armbar sucks, I have been in her armbar more times than I can say. But yeah, I would love to wrestle Ronda, yeah.”