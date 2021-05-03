wrestling / News
Liv Morgan Posts Training Video, Joey Janela Says She Should Have Been Champion Already
May 3, 2021 | Posted by
In a post on Instagram, Liv Morgan shared a new training video which features her showing off some new moves with Jason Cade. Cade noted that they need to show her some ‘advance stuff’, to which she replied, “Teach me!”
AEW wrestler Joey Janela also commented, noting: “Should’ve been women’s champion 8 times already! Keep going!”
