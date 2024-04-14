Liv Morgan Praises Bayley for Lifting Everyone Up

– During the latest edition of WWE’s The Bump, WWE Superstar Liv Morgan discussed how happy she was to see Bayley win the WWE Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 40. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Liv Morgan on Bayley: “Bayley is one of the most selfless, caring, giving performers that we have, she really lifts everyone up. It’s not easy when you walk into a locker room and you’re new and there’s so many talented powerful women, it’s like intimidating to a degree … for her to be so welcoming and so giving and to give her time, we love her. She’s like an un-sung hero in the division, we love her so much … we just couldn’t wait to greet her as soon as she got back and to clap for her and to let her know that we were happy for her.”

On Bayley’s win at WrestleMania 40: “It kind of you know, reminded me of Rhea and I to some degree … I know I don’t have tears anymore but I may have dropped a few when she won, ya I was very happy for her, I’m glad she got her revenge and her redemption and it’s my turn next.”