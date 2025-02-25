Liv Morgan Professes Innocence In Jade Cargill Attack

Liv Morgan says that there was a misunderstanding in regard to her and Raquel Rodriguez’s alleged involvement in Jade Cargill’s attack. Naomi and Bianca Belair attacked Morgan and Rodriguez after it was revealed they were at the scene of Cargill’s attack, but Morgan said on the No-Contest Wrestling Podcast that the whole thing is a matter of bad place, bad time.

“I would like to say, in the history of Liv Morgan, there’s not been one time when I didn’t scream and brag about whatever I had just done,” Morgan said (per Fightful). “How many times did I scream I took Rhea’s man? How many times did I scream I retired Becky Lynch? I think that this is a huge misunderstanding.”

She continued, “I think that that beatdown was highly unwarranted. But I was there at the scene.”