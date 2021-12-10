Liv Morgan On Her ‘Friends Are Gone’ Promo On Becky Lynch On WWE Raw, Her Connection With Fans

In a recent interview on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, Liv Morgan discussed her “friends are gone” promo on Becky Lynch on Raw, her connection with the fans, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Liv Morgan on her “friends are gone” promo on Becky Lynch on Raw: “Was it hard for me to say what I said? No. Because Becky has brought up my friends. She’s brought up my friends not being here. And after my segment, I got texted from my friends saying how proud they were and how amazing they thought it was. So, I don’t think there were any hard feelings. I know I’m kind of addressing something that may feel like an elephant in the room or maybe taboo, but these are things that are happening. And I don’t think I said anything wrong. Do you think I said something wrong? Everyone’s allowed to feel how they feel and everyone’s allowed to react the way they want to react. There was not one intention in my mind to offend anyone or to make light of any situation. It was just to address the reality of the situation. Yeah, I felt like she needed to hear it. It felt incredible.”

On her connection with the fans: “I feel like since I’ve started, I’ve always wanted to connect with the fans just because when I was younger, I know what that feels like. I know what it feels like to feel like someone that you look up to cares about you, notices you, or pays attention to you. I’m always 100 percent open and happy to talk to fans, meet fans, and greet fans. They’re my favorite part of what I do. It’s still weird that people think I’m cool. I’m like, oh my gosh, I’m so regular. It’s a crazy feeling and I appreciate them so much. I don’t feel like I would be in this position right now if it wasn’t for my fans and the WWE Universe, so I’m eternally grateful for the rest of my life for them.”

On how the WWE Performance Center helped her career: “I didn’t know how to wrestle. I needed it. The PC was incredible. I really enjoyed my time there. I learned a lot and I’m still learning a lot, but it definitely gave me a really solid foundation to just be able to do what I do. There’s no place like the PC in the world. There’s only one facility like that. The way that it runs, how it’s structured, the information that you learn, the tools that you’re given. It’s like I wish everyone that wants to wrestle could just go to the PC and learn.”

