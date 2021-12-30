Liv Morgan Says Her Promo About Released WWE Stars Is Legitimately How She Felt

Liv Morgan caught some attention with the recent promo she cut on Raw referencing talent that was released from WWE. As you may recall, Morgan cut a promo late last month on Raw where she said that Becky Lynch’s contract was the reason her friends weren’t there anymore.

Morgan discussed the promo during her interview with SHAK Wrestling, and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On her promo where she mentioned released talent: “I believe that everyone is allowed to feel the way they feel. Everyone is allowed to react the way they want to react. I knew what I was saying might have been a little bit touchy, just because it’s a sensitive topic. But also, like you said, that’s my truth, and that’s how I felt.

“My friends reached out to me afterward and let me know how awesome they thought it was and how proud they were. I felt okay with it because I felt, one, I was defending their honor. Two, they loved that I did it, and three, it’s just how I felt. Becky has been getting so personal with me and I felt that I needed to bring her back down to reality really quick.”

On not wanting to offend people with the promo: “I don’t want to offend anyone, I don’t want anyone to be upset with what I said. So, in that aspect, you know I don’t like that, I don’t want people to be upset with something that I said with no malice behind it whatsoever. But, like I said, people are totally allowed to feel however they want to feel.”