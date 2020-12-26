wrestling / News

Liv Morgan Promotes TikTok Account With Euphoria Challenge In Lingerie Top

December 25, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Liv Morgan WrestleMania 36 WWE

Liv Morgan is looking to get a little more of a following on TikTok, promoting her account with a Euphoria Challenge video in a lingerie top. The WWE star posted the video to promote her TikTok channel @_livmorgan, posting the video to Twitter and TikTok as you can see below. She captioned the video on Twitter:

“Just in case u forgot”

@_livmorgan

Am I too late for the Euphoria Challenge ? 🔮✨ #euphoria #euphoriachallenge #livmorgan #wwesuperstar #fy #foryou

♬ Still Don’t Know My Name – Labrinth

article topics :

Liv Morgan, Jeremy Thomas

