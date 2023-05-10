Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez Say Celebrity Match vs. Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion Would Be ‘Incredible’

Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez have listed their choice celebrity tag team match in a recent interview, naming Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion. The WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions spoke with Billboard for a new interview and during the conversation they called out the “WAP” duo as a team they’d “love to see” in the ring.

“I think Meg would be incredible,” the team said. “They’ve also been so active with us on Twitter and just responded to different things. Those two would be interesting to see in the ring. Us versus Cardi and Meg. Make it happen.”

Cardi has interacted with wrestling stars several times in Twitter in the past couple of years. Morgan noted that just because Cardi and Megan are celebrities doesn’t mean that they would be in for a smooth ride.

“I’m not gonna go easy on them, though,” Morgan said. “They look like they could take the titles: an Extreme Rules Match, Last Woman Standing Match. Let’s do all of it.”