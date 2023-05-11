Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez On Their Mindsets Before Matches, Dominik Mysterio’s Freestyle Skills

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez recently weighed in on how they prepare for matches, plus Dominik Mysterio’s apparently-great freestyle skills. Morgan and Rodriguez spoke with Billboard and you can see highlights below:

Morgan on her mindset before matches: “I’m so chaotic before I wrestle,” says Morgan. “I’m pacing back and forth. I’m like nowhere to be found. [Raquel] is usually trying to find me. I’m somewhere lost in the shuffle and very much in my head. I wish I was calm enough to listen to music, to get into a vibe, but I can’t. I have to be super laser focused and overthink everything I’m about to do.”

Rodriguez on her own mindset: “We’re so focused on what we’re about to do, but when I have time while I’m getting ready, I love to listen to reggaetón because it gets me moving. I love listening to Karol G, Bad Bunny — which gets me in a good mood and moving. I feel good about myself, and then once it’s time for business, let’s go.”

Rodriguez on Dominik’s freestyle skills: “He’s really good. I heard he does some freestyles sometime in the cars with the boys, and he goes in-between Spanish and English, so it’s really, really good.”