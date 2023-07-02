Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez Talk Regaining Women’s Tag Team Titles, Issue Challenge to Roster

Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez recaptured the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships at Money in the Bank, and they recently discussed the win and more. The duo defeated Ronsa Rousey and Shayna Baszler at Saturday’s PPV after Baszler turned on Rousey, and they appeared on The Bump to talk about the win. You can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

Morgan on regaining the titles: “We never lost these, so to have your championships stripped from you, and you didn’t even lose — to win them back is so vindicating.”

Rodriguez on being fighting champions: “But that just goes to prove that we are fighting champs and we will keep fighting to keep these. And that goes for anyone who thinks they want a chance.”

Morgan on their desire to take on anyone on the roster: “I was going to say, these are the Unified Women’s Tag Team Champions now, so anyone and we mean anyone, if they want some, come get some. Watch us.”