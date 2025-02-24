Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez Vow to Win Tag Team Titles Tonight

In an interview with No Contest Wrestling (via Fightful), Liv Morgan vowed that she and Raquel Rodriguez will win the WWE Women’s tag team titles tonight on RAW. The two will face Bianca Belair and Naomi for the belts.

Morgan said: “I’m not gonna force you to be Team Liv. I believe in free will. Everyone can be team whoever they want. So if you want to be Team Bianca and Naomi, I applaud you. But the smart decision, if I can inform you, is to be Team Liv because Raquel and I are the most dominant tag team because we are part of the most dominant, iconic faction, the Judgment Day. Raquel and I are already two-time Tag Team Champions, and the last time we lost, it was because Rhea Ripley came and interfered in our match. We never even would have lost had it been a clean fight. So on Monday, Raquel and I are gonna walk out, we’re gonna bring it to Bianca and Naomi, and we are gonna walk out three-time Women’s Tag Team Champions, the only three-time Women’s Tag Team Champions, which is gonna make us the greatest women’s tag team champions of all time.“