Liv Morgan On Her Reaction After Winning SmackDown Women’s Title, Thinking She’d Win Money In The Bank Last Year

In a recent interview on After the Bell with Corey Graves, Liv Morgan discussed winning Money in the Bank, her reaction after winning the SmackDown Women’s title, and much more. You can read her comments below.

Liv Morgan on winning Money in the Bank and thinking she’d win last year: “It’s been a whirlwind. Everything just feels very surreal. I mean it’s just crazy how the universe just kind of lays your plan out for you. Thinking back to last year, I thought I was going to win Money in the Bank. I thought it was my time. I was so fully confident and then I didn’t win. Fast forward to this year, I walked into Money in the Bank, same thing hoping that this is my year. I’m going to win this year. I was so determined. I literally wanted nothing more than to walk in Money in the Bank and leave Miss Money in the Bank. I won Money in the Bank, and it is the most overwhelming feeling I’ve ever had in my whole entire life. I absorbed every single second of it. I absorbed every reaction.”

On her reaction after winning the SmackDown Women’s title: “I just went back to my room and didn’t want to do anything. I thought I’d want to go out, I thought I’d want to celebrate, but I really just wanted to appreciate that moment. I didn’t want to be distracted. I just really wanted to appreciate what I had done. So I just laid there and ran everything through my head in disbelief, but not disbelief because it’s real. I just tried to soak it all in as long as I could, and I watched it back like a million times and was like ‘holy s***.'”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit After the Bell with Corey Graves with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.