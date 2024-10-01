wrestling / News
Liv Morgan Reacts to New Dominik Mysterio Toilet Paper
October 1, 2024 | Posted by
– As previously noted, WWE Shop is now selling official Dominik Mysterio Toilet Paper. WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan has since reacted to the merchandise reveal on social media. She wrote earlier this week, “Enjoy because this is the closest thing you losers will get to having Daddy Dom between your legs 🤭” You can view her comments, and the Dirty Daddy Dom toilet paper, below.
One roll of the Dominik Mysterio toilet paper can be purchased at WWE Shop for $12.99.
Enjoy because this is the closest thing you losers will get to having Daddy Dom between your legs 🤭https://t.co/m4T86IPCDO pic.twitter.com/uhGYd502Z4
— LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) September 30, 2024
