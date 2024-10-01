wrestling / News

Liv Morgan Reacts to New Dominik Mysterio Toilet Paper

October 1, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE summerslam Dominik Mysterio Liv Morgan Image Credit: WWE

As previously noted, WWE Shop is now selling official Dominik Mysterio Toilet Paper. WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan has since reacted to the merchandise reveal on social media. She wrote earlier this week, “Enjoy because this is the closest thing you losers will get to having Daddy Dom between your legs 🤭” You can view her comments, and the Dirty Daddy Dom toilet paper, below.

One roll of the Dominik Mysterio toilet paper can be purchased at WWE Shop for $12.99.

