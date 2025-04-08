– During a recent interview with Untriggered with AminJaz, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Liv Morgan recalled the moment where Dominik Mysterio turned on Rhea Ripley at WWE SummerSlam 2024. It was there that Mysterio revealed his romance with Morgan.

Liv Morgan stated on Dominik (via Fightful), “He showed the ultimate act of love and chose me, and embarrassed Rhea in front of a million people.” Morgan continued on Ripley, “She was crying. She’s so ugly. She is not a prettier crier. When I cry, which is not a lot, I cry and am so pretty.”

Mysterio’s betrayal allowed Morgan to beat Rhea Ripley and retain her Women’s World Title at the premium live event.