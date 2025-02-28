wrestling / News
Liv Morgan Recalls Taking First Body Slam In Training Via Nia Jax
Liv Morgan recently recalled her early days in training for WWE and taking her first bodyslam courtesy of Nia Jax. The WWE Women’s Tag Team Co-Champion spoke with the No-Contest Wrestling Podcast and recalled taking her first bodyslam bump and more. You can see the highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
On taking her first bodyslam: “We were training in the same class when I had started. We were learning body slams and Nia Jax gave me a body slam, my first ever body slam. I just remember being like ‘Wow, are they all gonna feel that way?'” Morgan said. “I just was like ‘Holy s***, if that’s what this feels like every single time…’ So yeah, I just remember that just being like a ‘oof’ moment.”
On how it feels to work in a ring: “It’s held up by steel posts, layered with planks of wood, and then there is a thin, kind of like styrofoam, thin padding then wrapped with a canvas super tightly to compress it all. It’s not bouncy; it’s not soft. If you jump, you’re not going to get any additional height. It’s a hard floor. There’s no give.”
