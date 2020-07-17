Liv Morgan Recalls Last Live Event She Attended Before Joining WWE

Liv Morgan recalled her last WWE live event before she joined the company in a couple of posts made to her Twitter account. Morgan shared a clip of Extreme Rules 2014, which she noted was the last show for the company she attended as a fan before signing on.

Morgan signed with WWE in October 2014 and debuted for NXT at NXT TakeOver: Rival in February of 2015.

I was sitting in the front row 🙇🏼‍♀️ this was my last event I went to just months before I started 😈 and I loved this match 😊 https://t.co/vLx0sPfudG — LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) July 17, 2020