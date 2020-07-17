wrestling / News

Liv Morgan Recalls Last Live Event She Attended Before Joining WWE

July 17, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Liv Morgan WrestleMania 36 WWE

Liv Morgan recalled her last WWE live event before she joined the company in a couple of posts made to her Twitter account. Morgan shared a clip of Extreme Rules 2014, which she noted was the last show for the company she attended as a fan before signing on.

Morgan signed with WWE in October 2014 and debuted for NXT at NXT TakeOver: Rival in February of 2015.

