wrestling / News
Liv Morgan Recalls Last Live Event She Attended Before Joining WWE
Liv Morgan recalled her last WWE live event before she joined the company in a couple of posts made to her Twitter account. Morgan shared a clip of Extreme Rules 2014, which she noted was the last show for the company she attended as a fan before signing on.
Morgan signed with WWE in October 2014 and debuted for NXT at NXT TakeOver: Rival in February of 2015.
I was sitting in the front row 🙇🏼♀️ this was my last event I went to just months before I started 😈 and I loved this match 😊 https://t.co/vLx0sPfudG
— LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) July 17, 2020
There's also a video on my Instagram of HHH doing his entrance and his water spit got all over my shoes 😂… but I'll let u find that https://t.co/LJBslkhPgP pic.twitter.com/xwEm39w5cG
— LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) July 17, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Will Ospreay Reportedly Dealing With Depression, Thanks His Supporters
- EC3 Recalls Asking Promoter to Send Out Sonny Kiss to Save Flat Ending for Indie Show
- Bully Ray Recalls Jeff Hardy Apologizing to TNA Locker Room After Victory Road Debacle, Speaking Up During Meeting
- PCO Comments on His WWE Gimmick Being Name-Dropped By Kevin Owens on Raw