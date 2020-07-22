Liv Morgan Recalls Wardrobe Malfunction During Lana & Bobby Lashley’s Wedding

Liv Morgan took to Twitter on Tuesday to recall her wardrobe malfunction that took place when she crashed Lana and Bobby Lashley’s wedding on Raw. Morgan made her return to WWE TV when she crashed the wedding, saying that she and Lana had fallen in love during her time off and feuding with Lana for a few months.

Morgan recalled that her outfit didn’t call for a bra so she taped down but decided to put on a bra at the last second. That proved to be fortuitous, as her top broke.

Morgan has been off of Raw since late last month, when she was in the middle of an angle with Natalya.