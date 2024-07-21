wrestling / News
Liv Morgan Reflects On Her Biggest Change Since Start Of WWE Career
Liv Morgan recently looked back at the start of her WWE career and what her biggest change has been since then. Morgan has been with the company for a decade, and she recently reflected on her changes since then in a new interview with Good Karman Wrestling. Morgan was asked what her biggest difference since then and answered that it’s a matter of her confidence.
“Just the confidence, the confidence,” Morgan replied (per Fightful). “When I signed to WWE, I was, I just turned 20 years old and I had like a lot of life experience in different ways, but not performing, not eyes on me, not attention being on me. I didn’t even really know how to perform. Like I remember making an entrance, like my entrance, the thought of doing an entrance and having everyone staring at me it was like, it was crippling. I had so much anxiety. It scared me so much.”
She continued, “So I think just like the confidence, the confidence and the belief in myself, I always kind of believed in myself, like I had high hopes that this is ultimately where I’d be. But truly, I didn’t really know because I just felt so ill-equipped. I felt so ill-equipped as a performer. As a professional. And I finally made my way. It was, it was a decade of learning and troubleshooting and trying things and just like sticking with it, honestly, like sticking to the grind not giving up when I felt like it was maybe freaking impossible so I’m just, I’m just, I’m just proud of myself, I guess that I made it this far and that I just stuck it out because it was hard. It was really hard.”
Morgan is the WWE Women’s World Champion and will defend the title against Rhea Ripley at WWE SummerSlam.