Liv Morgan Reflects On Nearly Winning Royal Rumble For Two Years Straight

Liv Morgan has almost won the Royal Rumble the last two years, and she’s hoping next year is the charm for her. Morgan was the runner-up in the women’s Royal Rumble for both 2023 and 2024 and she spoke with TNT Sports about coming close twice in a row.

“It made me feel really special because number 30, that is a very coveted spot,” Morgan said about this year’s Rumble (per Fightful). “That is the big surprise. That is like the anchor of the match, and so for it to be for a little old Liv Morgan, I appreciated it.”

She continued, “I was happy that I was able to make that timeline to be recovered in time to participate in the Rumble. You know, last year I entered second and I lasted to the very end with Rhea Ripley and this year I entered number 30 and I lasted to the very end with Bayley. So I’m hoping next year is my year.”

Morgan’s #30 entry this year was a return from injury. Morgan entered at #2 in 2023.