wrestling / News
Liv Morgan Reflects On Nearly Winning Royal Rumble For Two Years Straight
Liv Morgan has almost won the Royal Rumble the last two years, and she’s hoping next year is the charm for her. Morgan was the runner-up in the women’s Royal Rumble for both 2023 and 2024 and she spoke with TNT Sports about coming close twice in a row.
“It made me feel really special because number 30, that is a very coveted spot,” Morgan said about this year’s Rumble (per Fightful). “That is the big surprise. That is like the anchor of the match, and so for it to be for a little old Liv Morgan, I appreciated it.”
She continued, “I was happy that I was able to make that timeline to be recovered in time to participate in the Rumble. You know, last year I entered second and I lasted to the very end with Rhea Ripley and this year I entered number 30 and I lasted to the very end with Bayley. So I’m hoping next year is my year.”
Morgan’s #30 entry this year was a return from injury. Morgan entered at #2 in 2023.
𝗠𝗼𝗿𝗴𝗮𝗻 ✅
𝗖𝗮𝗿𝗴𝗶𝗹𝗹 ✅
𝗦𝘁𝗿𝗮𝘁𝘁𝗼𝗻 ✅
𝗕𝗲𝗹𝗮𝗶𝗿 ✅@YaOnlyLivvOnce speaks on the future of the WWE Women's division and the four of them being a significant part of it 📸#EliminationChamber | Saturday, 10AM | TNT Sports Box Office pic.twitter.com/dZbNEcGpJF
— WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) February 21, 2024
