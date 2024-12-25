– As previously reported, CM Punk was part of the Netflix NFL Christmas Gameday pre-game coverage today. Additionally, PWInsider reports that WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan is also at today’s NFL game between the Houston Texans and the Baltimore Ravens to promote the upcoming debut of Monday Night Raw on Netflix.

Morgan is scheduled to defend her title against Rhea Ripley in a rematch at the Monday Night Raw on Netflix debut. WWE Raw makes its Netflix debut on Monday, January 6 at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California. The show will be streamed live on Netflix.