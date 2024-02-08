Liv Morgan On Her Return To Ring, Says She Has ‘A Different Fire’

Liv Morgan is feeling a new fire under her in her return to the ring. Morgan made her return at the Royal Rumble, and she discussed coming back to the ring on this week’s episode of WWE’s The Bump. You can check out highlights below, per Fightful:

On her return to the ring: “I feel ready. I feel more ready than I ever have in my entire life. This comeback, it’s personal to me. It’s very personal to me, and so I’m excited to get back to doing what I love. I’m excited to see what kind of form I’m in because I’m feeling very brand-new. I feel different than I ever have in my whole entire life, and so I’m excited. I’m excited to qualify for E-Liv-ination Chamber and get my revenge.”

On how much wanting revenge on Rhea Ripley motivated her return: “It’s all I thought about. She quite literally took everything from me. So it is safe to say that it is all I thought about, and there was hurdles there. There was a lot of emotional challenges for me to get over. I learned that it is not best to strike when you are emotionally charged. So I’ve had a lot of time to sit, I’ve had a lot of time to think. I’ve had a lot of time to settle, and now I’m ready to take action.”

On having a different attitude since she returned: “I’m still laughing, I’m still very much as Liv-y as ever. But there’s a different fire and a different motivation, something else that I need to accomplish and take care of that feels bigger than any of my other goals that I’ve had in my career thus far. This is redemption.”