wrestling / News
Liv Morgan Returns on Raw to Interrupt Lana/Lashley Wedding, Says She Was Dating Lana (Pics, Video)
– The Lana and Bobby Lashley wedding took a turn on Raw, as Liv Morgan made her return and said that she and Lana were in a relationship earlier this year. You can see pics and video below from the segment, which was served as the main event segment for the show.
The wedding, as is typical of wrestling weddings, was a big ball of drama with Lana’s first husband coming out to interrupt, then Lashley’s first wife. Both of them were tossed out by their rivals in succession, before Morgan came out and said that the love of her life was in the ring. Lashley said he’s never touched her, at which point Morgan — who has been teasing her return for a while — said it was Lana and that they were in a relationship earlier this year. Lana slapped Morgan before Rusev burst out of the cake and attacked Lashley; the segment ended with Liv tossing Lana into the cake.
Rate the suit from 🔥 to 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥#RAW #LanaLashleyWedding @fightbobby pic.twitter.com/Zq2mrGxFpc
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) December 31, 2019
Here comes the b̶l̶u̶s̶h̶i̶n̶g̶ RAVISHING bride…#RAW #LanaLashleyWedding @LanaWWE pic.twitter.com/XYvzcYmbnC
— WWE (@WWE) December 31, 2019
😍😍😍😍😍#RAW #LanaLashleyWedding @LanaWWE @fightbobby pic.twitter.com/MCcdMH74e2
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) December 31, 2019
Safe to say the #RusevDay chants are… getting to @LanaWWE. #RAW #LanaLashleyWedding pic.twitter.com/p0FKr1lxfa
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) December 31, 2019
And they haven't even been pronounced man and wife yet…#RAW #LanaLashleyWedding @fightbobby pic.twitter.com/l85MWjFNN4
— WWE (@WWE) December 31, 2019
WE HAVE AN OBJECTION. #RAW #LanaLashleyWedding pic.twitter.com/z3BvET9Ium
— WWE (@WWE) December 31, 2019
This is… @LanaWWE's… first husband?! #RAW #LanaLashleyWedding pic.twitter.com/ddyDV37DsM
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) December 31, 2019
We have… ANOTHER objection?!
It's @fightbobby's FIRST WIFE! #RAW #LanaLashleyWedding pic.twitter.com/IyRKt4KMxo
— WWE (@WWE) December 31, 2019
.@YaOnlyLivvOnce is HERE…and she's in love with @LanaWWE?! #RAW #LanaLashleyWedding pic.twitter.com/RDDPnNV0Ep
— WWE (@WWE) December 31, 2019
The chaos has officially ensued…#RAW #LanaLashleyWWE @LanaWWE @YaOnlyLivvOnce pic.twitter.com/F6xNeuTmyl
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) December 31, 2019
.@YaOnlyLivvOnce has just interrupted the #LanaLashleyWedding on #RAW with a BIG announcement! pic.twitter.com/s3COM5JgEs
— WWE (@WWE) December 31, 2019
IT'S RUSEV DAY AFTER ALL!!!!!#RAW #LanaLashleyWedding @RusevBUL pic.twitter.com/TfGWdku7XZ
— WWE (@WWE) December 31, 2019
We are LIVing for #RusevDay!#RAW #LanaLashleyWedding @RusevBUL @YaOnlyLivvOnce pic.twitter.com/dGkpB9rgwp
— WWE (@WWE) December 31, 2019
.@RusevBUL is HERE! The #LanaLashleyWedding just took a WILD turn on #RAW pic.twitter.com/I4Z2rUdVVq
— WWE (@WWE) December 31, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Frank Mir on Why He Was Upset When CM Punk Had His First MMA Fight in the UFC, Doesn’t Want to Take That Approach With Pro Wrestling
- Defendants in Jim Cornette Lawsuit Now Selling ‘Clownette’ T-Shirt
- Triple H on Tommaso Ciampa Saying He’d Retire Before Going to Raw or Smackdown, Ciampa Working as a Producer For EVOLVE
- Fans Discover That Lars Sullivan Allegedly Starred In Adult Films Before WWE