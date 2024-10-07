Liv Morgan Reveals Her Dream Match For Next Year’s WWE SummerSlam

Liv Morgan has a dream match in mind for WWE SummerSlam 2025. Morgan was on the UpupDownDown Fanatics Live stream on YouTube on Saturday, and during the conversation she was asked what her dream match for the summer 2025 PPV would be.

“My dream match for SummerSlam in New Jersey is myself and Daddy Dom [Dominik Mysterio] versus CM Punk and AJ Lee,” Morgan said.

SummerSlam 2025 takes place on August 2nd and 3rd in New Jersey. Punk is just coming off a bloody feud with Drew McIntyre that culminated at Bad Blood in a Hell in a Cell match, while Lee has been retired from the ring since the neck injury she suffered before she left WWE in 2015.