Liv Morgan Reveals Her WrestleMania Dream Matchups

– During a recent appearance on No-Contest Wrestling, WWE Superstar Liv Morgan revealed some of her picks for five matches she’d want to be involved in for a main event at WrestleMania. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Liv Morgan on her desired WrestleMania main event: “Well, Chyna’s definitely one, I’m going to do Trish, and then … hold on let me just go back. I want to be thoughtful here, I don’t want to just say stuff. I’m the worst at making decisions, I’m really indecisive. When people are like [we need] quick answers, I’m like, ‘That’s not me.'”

On another possible dream opponent for Wrestlemania: “I was gonna say Rhea. That was gonna be my, you know what, I was going to fall out with Rhea but then I decided to not do it. Rhea [yes, I’d like to face her at WrestleMania].”

Liv Morgan is scheduled to compete at the Elimination Chamber next weekend against Bianca Belair, Naomi, Alexa Bliss, Bayley, and Roxanne Perez. The winner will go on to challenge Rhea Ripley for the Women’s World Championship at WrestleMania 41 in April. WWE Elimination Chamber Toronto is scheduled for Saturday, March 1 at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canda. It will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and on Netflix internationally.