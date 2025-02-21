Liv Morgan Reveals Her Dream WWE Team For a Bar Fight

Liv Morgan has her WWE bar fight team set, weighing in on the topic in a recent interview. Morgan was on the No-Contest Wrestling Podcast and was asked the show’s signature question, which is what WWE stars she would want with her in a hypothetical bar fight.

“I’m picking Raquel [Rodriguez], for sure,” Morgan said (h/t to Fightful). “I’m picking Nattie because Nattie’s crazy. She’ll get us through. I’m gonna pick Bianca [Belair].”

She continued, “Then for my last pick, who am I going to choose to get me out of a bar if s**t is going down? Shit, I have like no friends. Oh, Nia [Jax]. Get in here. Get in here, bitch. You’re in front, let’s go. Me, Nia, Nattie, Raquel, and Bianca, we’re getting out of there clean. We didn’t even need Rhea [Ripley] to do it.”

Morgan and Rodriguez will challenge Bianca Belair & Naomi for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships on next week’s WWE Raw.