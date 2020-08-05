wrestling / News
Liv Morgan Says Ruby Riott Hasn’t Gained Her Trust Yet, Trades Shots With IIconics
Liv Morgan was busy on Twitter on Wednesday, as she made a point to Ruby Riott and feuded with the IIconics. Morgan posted to Twitter in response to a clip of Riott on The Bump, where she said that she is glad to have Morgan’s trust back after they teamed up on Raw to battle Peyton Royce and Billie Kay. Morgan noted that the trust is not there yet.
She went on to trade barbs with Peyton Royce, who said that she and Kay are “better than” Morgan and Riott, as you can see below:
She is WORKING on GAINING my trust again.. no offense Rue 🥴 https://t.co/b0FaJKWRHn
— LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) August 5, 2020
….. at what ……. ? https://t.co/tNzivrrNPL
— LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) August 5, 2020
Delusional ⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️ https://t.co/KTTqiz4Yjx
— LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) August 5, 2020
…. @wwe unfollow me for retweeting this https://t.co/tNzivrrNPL
— LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) August 5, 2020
