In a recent interview with TV Insider, WWE superstar Liv Morgan discussed her reaction to reuniting with Ruby Riott, the changes in her character, possibly joining the Total Divas main cast, and much more. Here are some of the highlights:

Liv Morgan on her initial reaction to reuniting with Ruby Riott: “I completely blew it off. I was not thinking about it. Seeing Ruby and being on the same show made it hard. Every Monday, whether I wanted to talk to her or not, seeing her in the hallway… whether she was calling or texting, I was very closed-minded. Here I am finally on my own and able to show the world what I can do. Then my long-lost best friend was out with double shoulder surgery. [The story goes] she comes to the ring, and I‘m thinking she wants to congratulate me [but then] she turned on me. It has been a work in progress and learning how to trust Ruby again. I believe in her, I believe in her intentions and pure. I don’t think she ever wanted to hurt me. I think a lot is unsaid feelings and misunderstanding.”

On the changes in her character: “My 2020 started fresh off a breakup. We were split up, and I was used to being in a tag team for three years. I had people I could rely on. Coming back was all about finding myself and what I wanted to represent. Just seeing what I can do really. It has been a really long journey because I’ve tried to stay as authentic as I can. I feel differently every single day. It has definitely been a roller coaster. I hope everyone has enjoyed the ride because I don’t think it’s anywhere near close to stopping or slowing down. It’s about just being open-minded, trusting the process, trusting yourself and knowing everything happens for a reason. Even if it’s a ways down the line, you realize everything happens for a reason. You have to think positively in every aspect of life, especially your career and work.”

On Sarah Logan and plans to add a new third member to the Riott Squad: “The Riott Squad was the three of us. To not have one of those pieces, it doesn’t feel complete. I talk to Sarah all the time. We’re on a group chat. Ruby and I wear the wolf patch over our ring jackets, that’s for Sarah. The Riott Squad is three women [but] right now it’s two. So Ruby and I have been working on a little revamp. You’ll have to keep watching. There are tons of people who have potential, but the Riott Squad is Ruby, Liv, and Sarah. No one else can fill that spot. What I meant by revamp was maybe going through a name change, something that is more fitting for us now that we are in an equal partnership where Ruby isn’t the leader anymore. That and the fact there isn’t Sarah anymore. So definitely an updated version of us is definitely due. That is what we’re working on now.”

On if she’d be interested in joining the Total Divas main cast: “It’s a very tedious schedule. When they’re filming, they’re filming the entire day. I’m open to it for sure if they wanted me on. I’d do it because I had a great time with the girls. It was something different than I’ve ever done before. I definitely would be open to it if it was a thing, but who knows.”