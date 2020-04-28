wrestling / News
WWE News: Liv Morgan Beats Ruby Riott, Video From Triple Threat Match
April 28, 2020 | Posted by
– Liv Morgan picked up a win against Ruby Riott on Raw, and video from it is online. You can see that clip below:
– WWE also posted video from Nia Jax vs. Asuka vs. Shayna Baszler, which ended after Jax hit the other two with a ladder:
