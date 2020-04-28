wrestling / News

WWE News: Liv Morgan Beats Ruby Riott, Video From Triple Threat Match

April 28, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Liv Morgan Ruby Riott Raw

– Liv Morgan picked up a win against Ruby Riott on Raw, and video from it is online. You can see that clip below:

– WWE also posted video from Nia Jax vs. Asuka vs. Shayna Baszler, which ended after Jax hit the other two with a ladder:

Liv Morgan, Nia Jax, RAW, Ruby Riott, Jeremy Thomas

