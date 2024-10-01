Liv Morgan Says She Knows That She’s Smarter Than Rhea Ripley

– During a recent interview with Peter Rosenberg for Rosenberg Wrestling, WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan discussed her upcoming title matchup with former champion Rhea Ripley. Morgan labeled Ripley as “the biggest loser,” claiming Ripley still wants the attention of Dominik Mysterio. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Liv Morgan on Rhea Ripley: “Who? Rhea [Ripley]. The biggest, most pathetic, desperate, lonely, loser, who I think low-key still loves Dominik [Mysterio]. You know, I don’t think she’s still in love with him, but I think she’s highly, highly, highly, highly hurt and offended by Dominik, and I think she still wants his attention.”

On her relationship with Dominik Mysterio: “I own my actions. I am a home-wrecking, man-stealing, title-taking, whatever you want to say about me, it is ‘I’ and I’ll do it again.”

On being smarter than Ripley: “I know Rhea is bigger than me, I know that Rhea is stronger than me, but I know that I am smarter than her, so I’m gonna figure it out and I’m gonna get ‘Daddy Dom’ down from that shark cage as fast as I can.”

Morgna will certainly need those smarts to come into play this weekend against Ripley. Rhea Ripley challenges Liv Morgan for the Women’s World Champion this weekend at WWE Bad Blood. Dominik Mysterio will be suspended above the ring in a shark cage during the title bout. The premium live event is scheduled for Saturday, October 5 at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.