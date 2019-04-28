wrestling / News
Liv Morgan Says She Broke Her Toe on a Stripper Pole
April 28, 2019 | Posted by
– According to Liv Morgan, she hurt herself on a stripper pole over the weekend. Morgan, who has been in Hawaii filming with her Total Divas castmates for the ninth season, shared a couple of posts late last night. The first saw her on a pole while a camera crew was filming, and then in the second she noted, “I broke my toe on a stripper pole.”
Morgan has yet to comment further on the post. She moved to Smackdown earlier this month as part of the Superstar Shakeup.
What happens in Hawaii …. pic.twitter.com/7BnDe2AMFw
— LIV Morgan 👅💙 (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) April 28, 2019
I broke my toe on the stripper pole
— LIV Morgan 👅💙 (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) April 28, 2019
