wrestling / News

Liv Morgan Says She Broke Her Toe on a Stripper Pole

April 28, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Raw Liv Morgan

– According to Liv Morgan, she hurt herself on a stripper pole over the weekend. Morgan, who has been in Hawaii filming with her Total Divas castmates for the ninth season, shared a couple of posts late last night. The first saw her on a pole while a camera crew was filming, and then in the second she noted, “I broke my toe on a stripper pole.”

Morgan has yet to comment further on the post. She moved to Smackdown earlier this month as part of the Superstar Shakeup.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Liv Morgan, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading