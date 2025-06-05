Liv Morgan Says The Judgment Day Feels Like a Family

– During this week’s edition of the Raw Recap podcast, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Liv Morgan discussed The Judgment Day as a stable, noting how the group feels like a big family.. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Liv Morgan on The Judgment Day: “I think that the Judgment Day is kind of like the gift that keeps on giving. We have a lot of members, a lot of different personalities. We are not all gonna get along all the time. We are not all gonna see eye to eye all the time.”

On how the group feels like a family: “I come from a very big family, and so this is kind of just feels like it’s family. You know you fight with your brothers, your sisters, and so no, I think that right now, some things have to get in order. Some things have to be more aligned. But I think at the end of the day, Judgment Day is just a family.”

Liv Morgan lost in her Money in the Bank Qualifying match on Monday Night Raw this week. The match also featured Stephanie Vaquer and Ivy Nile. Vaquer won the bout to advance to the women’s Money in the Bank match.