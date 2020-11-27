Liv Morgan Says The Riott Squad Felt They Were Disbanded Before They Were Ready

In an interview with The Asbury Park Press, Liv Morgan spoke about her time in the Riott Squad and how they felt they were broken up before they were ready. Here are highlights:

On the Riott Squad: “The first time The Riott Squad was around I feel like we disbanded before we were ready. We were just hitting our stride and then it was taken away. And so to have the opportunity again, Ruby and I kind of feel like we have a chance to re-write history and to create whatever we want. And so we can go at it this time around doing everything that we wished we could have the first time. And so we’re not taking it lightly at all. We know this might be the last time, and so we are completely focused and have our sights set on becoming the next WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions and we just know we have to make the most of it.”

On filming her documentary: “As it went on, it almost felt like therapy. Every week I would go meet with the awesome crew I was working with and they’re going to talk to me about my life. It ended up being way more real and raw than I thought.”