Liv Morgan Says WWE NXT’s Women’s Division Is Stupid Stacked

During an interview with Gorilla Position at WWE World during WrestleMania 40 weekend, Liv Morgan praised the NXT women’s division.

She also mentioned the significance of NXT introducing the Women’s North American Championship. Liv stated (per Fightful),

“I love a lot of the girls. During my rehab for my injury, I got to spend a lot of time at the performance center. I got to train with some of the girls. I think their roster is so stupid stacked, like you guys don’t even know. These girls are so incredibly talented. I watch them and I’m like, wow, they’re already this good this early, that with some seasoning and some time and experience, they’re gonna be so incredible. I don’t even know who I could pinpoint right now because everyone honestly impresses me. Their whole division as a whole is amazing. I love watching, I get excited to watch.”

