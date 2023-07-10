wrestling / News

Liv Morgan, Scarlett Bordeaux & Karrion Kross Attend Barbie Premiere

July 9, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Raw Liv Morgan Image Credit: WWE

A few WWE stars were at the world premiere screening of Barbie in Liv Morgan, Scarlett Bordeaux and Karrion Kross. The Greta Gerwig-directed adaptation of the iconic Mattel doll had its premiere on Sunday in Los Angeles and Scarlett posted a video of herself and Kross at the premiere, while Morgan shared an Instagram post of her appearing with her WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship.

The film opens on July 21st.

