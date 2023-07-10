wrestling / News
Liv Morgan, Scarlett Bordeaux & Karrion Kross Attend Barbie Premiere
July 9, 2023 | Posted by
A few WWE stars were at the world premiere screening of Barbie in Liv Morgan, Scarlett Bordeaux and Karrion Kross. The Greta Gerwig-directed adaptation of the iconic Mattel doll had its premiere on Sunday in Los Angeles and Scarlett posted a video of herself and Kross at the premiere, while Morgan shared an Instagram post of her appearing with her WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship.
The film opens on July 21st.
Life is your creation. 💗
Barbie World Premiere with my Killer Ken! 😘#Barbie @barbiethemovie @realKILLERkross pic.twitter.com/DtkuQdXOvd
— Scarlett Bordeaux (@Lady_Scarlett13) July 10, 2023
More Trending Stories
- WWE Reportedly Considering Smaller Stage Setup for Future MSG Shows
- Jim Ross Comments On Will Ospreay & Kenny Omega Tiger Driver ’91 Spot From Forbidden Door
- Booker T On Kevin Nash’s Comments About LA Knight Being a Ripoff, Why Damian Priest Won MITB
- Note On Plans For Title Belt CM Punk Hinted At On Collision Debut