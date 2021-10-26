wrestling / News
Liv Morgan Shares Photos of Chucky-Inspired Gear from Raw
October 26, 2021 | Posted by
– Liv Morgan was in action on last night’s edition of Raw, losing to Carmella. The gear she wore on raw was inspired Chucky from the Child’s Play franchise. She shared some photos of her from last night’s show on Twitter, which you can see below.
Morgan wrote in the caption, “Hey @ChuckyIsReal …. Wanna play? @WWE” WWE broadcaster Megan Morant and NXT Superstar Indi Hartwell were also impressed with her gear and the photos.
Hey @ChuckyIsReal …. Wanna play? 🔪🩸 @WWE pic.twitter.com/px9ngJp4VH
— LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) October 26, 2021
Incredible!
— Mrs. Lumis (@indi_hartwell) October 26, 2021
Oh my 🔥 🔥 🔥
— Megan Morant (@MeganMorantWWE) October 26, 2021
