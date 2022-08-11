Liv Morgan & Shayna Baszler Contract Signing, Tournament Match Set for WWE SmackDown

– WWE.com has confirmed a Liv Morgan and Shayna Baszler contract signing for their upcoming SmackDown Women’s Championship match will take place on tomorrow’s edition of WWE SmackDown. hey will square off for the belt at WWE Clash at the Castle next month.

Also set for SmackDown, the WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Tournament continues, with the team of Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah taking on Shotzi and Xia Li. here’s the full announcement:

SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan and Shayna Baszler to sign contract for WWE Clash at the Castle

Just three weeks ahead of their clash at the castle in Cardiff, Wales, SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan and Shayna Baszler will sign on the dotted line.

Baszler won the right to face Morgan after overcoming six other Superstars in a frenetic Gauntlet Match last week on SmackDown. Now, Baszler faces a weakened and vulnerable Morgan, whose arm was brutally mangled at the hands of Ronda Rousey, both during and after their title match at SummerSlam.

This is sure to be a must-see contract signing, as Morgan and Baszler are both known for their fire in the heat of the moment.

What will Morgan and Baszler say to each other just weeks away from WWE Clash at the Castle? Find out this Friday on SmackDown at 8/7 C on FOX!

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament continues as Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah battle Shotzi and Xia Li

The WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament began on Monday Night Raw when Dakota Kai and IYO SKY bested 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke and Tamina. Now, the tournament continues as Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah take on Shotzi and Xia Li.

Shotzi and Li have been aligned for the past few weeks and may have an advantage as they have the most chemistry going into the match.

However, Rodriguez brings incredible intensity and is coming off an incredible performance in the Gauntlet Match, wherein she pinned four other Superstars before losing to Shayna Baszler in the final match.

Who will progress to the semifinals of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament? Find out this Friday on SmackDown at 8/7 C on FOX!