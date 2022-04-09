wrestling / News
Liv Morgan Shows Off Battle Scars After Last Night’s Smackdown
April 9, 2022 | Posted by
On last night’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown, Liv Morgan managed to get the win over Sasha Banks with a small package. In a post on Twitter, Morgan showed off some battle wounds from the match, including a bruise on her face and a handprint on her shoulder. Morgan will team with Rhea Ripley against Banks and Naomi on Monday’s episode of RAW for the WWE tag team titles.
❤️🔥❤️🔥❤️🔥Wrestling ❤️🔥❤️🔥❤️🔥 pic.twitter.com/jFihCVbCR4
— LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) April 9, 2022
❤️🔥❤️🔥 wrestling ❤️🔥❤️🔥 pic.twitter.com/6YOsA0d9k8
— LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) April 9, 2022
