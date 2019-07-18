wrestling / News
Liv Morgan’s Smackdown Promo to Lead to New Character and Look
July 18, 2019 | Posted by
– Liv Morgan’s promo and match against Charlotte on Smackdown will reportedly lead into a shakeup to her character. According to the WON, Morgan’s arc on Smackdown, in which she lost and then grabbed a headset to say, “Charlotte was right and when I come back I’m going to be real!,” will lead to a new character and look for her.
As noted earlier this week, the segment led to Morgan trending on social media as #SmackdownLIV.
