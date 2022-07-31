Liv Morgan On Best Part Of Her SmackDown Women’s Title Reign, Giving Other WWE Superstars Hope

In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport, Liv Morgan discussed her future in WWE as SmackDown Women’s Champion, giving other WWE superstars hope, and much more. You can read her comments below.

Liv Morgan on her future in WWE as SmackDown Women’s Champion: “I feel like this is just the beginning, and so I definitely want to feel this moment as best I can. I feel like growing up and for 24 years, wanting one thing and being so laser-focused on one thing, and then to finally have it, it’s kind of like, ‘What do I do now that I’ve accomplished this?’ So I’m definitely smelling the flowers, and I’m hoping this is just the start of the next chapter of my career in WWE.”

On the emotions after her title win: “My reality is so much better than my dreams right now, but at the same time, it’s kind of like overcast but this weird, euphoric feeling that hasn’t left my body. It doesn’t feel like I’m living in my reality. It’s a weird conundrum. Nothing feels real. It’s just like nothing feels real. That’s why I think I’m trying so hard to soak it all in and absorb it because nothing is kind of sinking in. Nothing is kind of feeling real, and I don’t know if that’s a good or bad thing.”

On the best part of her title reign and giving other WWE superstars hope: “Kind of finally feeling like enough, and I hate that like I needed this to validate me, but I just feel so whole right now. What else though has been really cool this month, I feel like, is the response overall of like, whether it be like fans or my family and my friends and my peers, that’s been kind of something that I didn’t think about, how that would affect me. I’ve had girls from work kind of up to me and be like, ‘You winning the championship gives me hope.’ I never thought of that before, someone that is not a Four Horsewomen or a generational – just like this girl that maybe people thought would never become anything – that gave the other girls inspiration. That’s been really cool too.”

